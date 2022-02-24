March 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Reportedly Leaked - News

The Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2022 have reportedly been leaked by Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has previously leaked the lineup of PlayStation Plus games multiple times in recent months.

The user claims the Xbox Live Games with Gold for March 2022 include The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel and SpongeBob's Truth or Square.

The Flame in the Flood will be available from March 1 to 31, Street Power Soccer from March 16 to April 15, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel from March 1 to 15, and SpongeBob's Truth or Square from March 16 to 31.

The February Games with Gold include Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, Hydrophobia, and Band of Bugs.

