Fall Guys for Switch and Xbox is 'Still Coming' - News

/ 243 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Mediatonic in the Season 6 Mid-Season content update for Fall Guys stated that the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions are still in development.

"We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated," said Mediatonic. "We’re finalizing development, and though it isn’t within this update, it’s still coming."

The studio also revealed the PlayStation 4 and PC versions of the game now have full support for cross-play.

"Though you were previously able to form cross-platform lobbies in Custom Shows, this now means you can party-up and enjoy any of our applicable playlists in Fall Guys – from Squads, to Duos, to Main Show and beyond," said the developer.

The Mid-Season content update includes a new mode called Sweet Thieves that splits players into two groups. The Thieves have to steal pieces of candy, while the Guardians have to catch them and send them to jail.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles