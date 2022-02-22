Shadow Warrior 3 Will be a Day One Launch Title on PlayStation Now - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog in a new PlayStation Blog post announced Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on PlayStation Now when it launches next week.

"The katanas are sharpened and the dragon hunt is about to begin! I’m Bartek, the lead producer on Shadow Warrior 3, and our team here at Flying Wild Hog are excited to give you all a fresh look at our game before it launches on March 1," said Flying Wild Hog Lead Producer Bartek Sawicki.

"Stay tuned though because this post is getting a few updates throughout the day, with more videos to dive a little deeper into the game. Oh, and one more thing – Shadow Warrior 3 will be a PlayStation Now title at launch."

View the full gameplay trailer below:

Sawicki added, "The first thing we want to share is an extended look at a new mission from Shadow Warrior 3 – the Dragon’s Nest! Our hero and his chatty companion are on the hunt for the dragon that was accidentally let into our dimension at the end of the last game and, more specifically, one of its eggs that can be weaponized to defeat it.

"The Dragon’s Nest is a beautiful, bright landscape that has seen better days since the dragon made its home there and wrecked the few bridges, buildings, and temples that remain. It’s a good mission to showcase the creativity in combat and movement alongside the new Gore Weapons players gain from activating finishers that we think make Shadow Warrior 3 a thrill."

Shadow Warrior 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 1.

