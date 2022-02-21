Soul Hackers 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Atlus has announced Soul Hackers 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Japan on August 25 and worldwide on August 26.

The game will support English and Japanese voiceover options, and English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) subtitle options.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game via Gematsu below:

Story

A story set in midst of the 21st century, a little further in the future from now.

“Demon Summoners” live in dark societies and harness the supernatural powers of “demons.” And “Aion,” a being that watches over the world, detects the world’s forthcoming ruin.

To avoid ruin, Aion’s Ringo and Figue descend upon the human world. They head for protect the two people needed to avert destruction, but both had already been killed.

Ringo deploys Aion’s special ability “Soul Hack” to revive their targets. Working alongside the Devil Summoners, Ringo and Figue pursue a mystery with the future of the world at stake.

Will you be able to avert destruction…?

Characters

Ringo (voiced by Tomoyo Kurosawa)

An agent of the next-generation cyber lifeform Aion. A newborn being, she has a strong curiosity about human society and emotions. She stands on the front lines with Arrow and the other Devil Summoners, and fights to avoid ruin.

Figue (voiced by Nanako Mori)

An agent of Aion, like Ringo. Cool and discreet, she is like an older sister to Ringo, who pushes forward at her own pace. Figue also has an interest in and admiration for humanity, and is extremely friendly towards humans. She specializes in information analysis, and handles logistical support.

Arrow (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa)

An agent of the Devil Summoner society Yatagarasu. One of the “targets to protect to avert the end of the world” detected by Aion. He was killed while undercover, but was revived by Ringo’s Soul Hack. He is usually a quiet young man who does not say much. But he is also honest, passionate, and highly values morality. Because of this, he and Milady often clash.

Milady (voiced by Ami Koshimizu)

An agent of the Devil Summoner society Phantom Society. She was killed by an ally for an unknown reason. After being revived by Ringo’s Soul Hack, she accompanies Ringo in pursuit of the reason behind her death. She is calm and rational. She places a lot of emphasis on rationality and efficiency, and can sometimes make ruthless decisions, but her past experiences seem to play a part.

Psyzo (voiced by Masaya Matsukaze)

A freelance Devil Summoner. He was killed by an agent of Phantoms Society, but was revived by Ringo’s Soul Hack. He accompanies Ringo and the others in pursuit of a certain objective. He is a romanticist, charmer, and show off. Since he can read the air and act accordingly, he is often the mediator between Arrow and Milady. He keeps the team running smoothly.

Keywords

Aion

A beyond beyond human understanding, born from the farthest reaches of technology. It watches over the human world in the shadows. One day, it detects the world’s impending doom, and dispatches agents Ringo and Figue to prevent it.

Devil Summoners

Humans who form contracts with demons and use their astounding abilities to solve problems beyond human understanding. There are also a few Summoners, on the other hand, that use their powers for evil, such as assassination and crime. A Ringo and company fight to avert destruction, they become involved with the opposing Devil Summoner societies Phantom Society and Yatagarasu.

Demons

Spiritual beings that have existed alongside humans since ancient times. They are not necessarily evil beings, and even gods and fairies fall under the name of demons. It is said that in a certain place, there is a secret art of fusing demons to form new demons.

COMP

A gadget that assists in summoning demons. Each user’s COMP has a different form and can be modified to resemble their favorite item or decoration. Ringo and company’s COMPs were modified with Aion’s technology, allowing them to directly equip demons to the COMP itself.

Soul Hack

One of Aion’s functionalities. It is the ability to intervene in and improve a person’s mind and soul. Ringo uses Soul Hack on those who have just died, and intervenes in their memories at their time of death. It allows the person to be revived by drawing out their regrets for dying, and by their strong desire to live.

Sabbath

Attack the enemy’s weak point for an all-out attack!

Enjoy an even more exhilarating battle system based on the familiar Press Turn systems of the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series.

Realms—Secret Cities

In the cities inhabited by humans, there are secret cities called Realms that only Devil Summoners can enter. In those cities, demons walk alongside Devil Summoners, and there are many Summoner-dedicated facilities such as demon fusion, COMP upgrades, and information gathering.

Staff

Production Manager: Shinjirou Takata (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Shin Megami Tensei V)

Shinjirou Takata (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor, Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, Shin Megami Tensei V) Producer and Director: Eiji Ishida (Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey, Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, Shin Megami Tensei IV), Mitsuru Hirata (Radiant Historia, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE)

Eiji Ishida (Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey, Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, Shin Megami Tensei IV), Mitsuru Hirata (Radiant Historia, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE) Character Design: Shirow Miwa

Shirow Miwa Composer: MONACA

