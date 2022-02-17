Live-Action Halo TV Series Already Renewed for 2nd Season - News

The first season of the live-action Halo TV series - Halo the series - won't premiere until next month, however, Paramount has already greenlit a second season.

Halo the series is set to premiere on Thursday, March 24 exclusively on Paramount+.

"Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month," said Paramount+ chief programming officer Tanya Giles via IGN.

"Halo will deliver a thrill-ride for fans of the game and non-gamers alike, as it ties together stunning visuals with a deeper look at the personal stories behind these iconic characters."

View a trailer of Halo the series below:

Halo the series stars Pablo Schreiber (the Master Chief, Spartan John-117), Natascha McElhone (Dr. Halsey), Jen Taylor (Cortana), Bokeem Woodbine (Soren-066), Shabana Azmi (Admiral Margaret Parangosky), Natasha Culzac (Riz-028), Olive Gray (Miranda Keyes), Yerin Ha (Kwan Ha Boo), Bentley Kalu (Vannak-134), Kate Kennedy (Kai-125), Charlie Murphy (Makee) and Danny Sapani (Captain Jacob Keyes).

