Super Mario RPG Director Wants His Final Game to be 'Another Mario RPG' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 834 Views
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars director Chihiro Fujioka speaking to YouTube channel MinnMax and transcribed by NintendoLife, discussed the development of the game and his desire to make his final game "another Mario RPG."
"I would absolutely love to make one," said Fujioka when asked if he would like to develop a new Mario RPG.
"yeah, so in my career, I've been involved in a lot of games and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible."
He added, "yeah, I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG (different from Mario & Luigi) where you're only controlling Mario."
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars originally released for the SNES in 1996.
I saw that thumbnail and immediately thought Super Mario RPG dropped on SNES Online lol oh well. Make it happen though Nintendo!
You can't just say things like this and have nothing happen. This game was far better than every Paper Mario or Mario & Luigi game and Rabbids. Keep it a similar isometric view as well.
Come on Nintendo, you plan to invest a billion dollars into your companies making games, give us what we want more Mallow and Geno!
Yeah, but Nintendo doesn't own either company that made Super Mario RPG or the Paper Mario games lol. And the company that made the Mario & Luigi series went bankrupt. So maybe Nintendo partner with Square to make another Mario RPG and request Chihiro Fujioka be brought on to lead the project?
if they can make something that matchs the first Super Mario RPG, sure, make it! Legend of the Seven Stars is a classic, one of the best rpgs ever, extremely ahead of time, you know, from back when Nintendo used to make the "benchmark" for ghrapics and the most bealtiful games. Also, put Mallow and Geno in smash, both great characters that deserve better!
I just hope this doesn’t mean another Mario and Luigi Superstar Saga. Strongly disliked that series and they made strong parallels to it being the soul successor to Mario RPG (one of the best games ever).
I hate this kind of news. Because it translates to "there is no Mario RPG in development".
It's a shame we haven't gotten a true 3D Mario RPG on Switch yet. Paper Mario is fine but I'd much rather a Mario & Luigi or a sequel to Super Mario RPG or even a remake. There should be way more Mario RPGs than just the once in a generation Paper Mario. Really hope this happens eventually.
Nah. We'll just get another Paper Mario with some weird gimmick.
Yeah.....I got annoyed when The Origami King released and the producer stated they're unsure if Paper Mario will ever return to its RPG roots :(
Paper Mario is dead. -_-
Origami King was fun though.
Unfortunately, based on the past Paper Mario games being ruined by gimmicks, and refusal to return to their RPG roots, I'm not wrong. -_-