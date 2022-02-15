Super Mario RPG Director Wants His Final Game to be 'Another Mario RPG' - News

posted 12 hours ago

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars director Chihiro Fujioka speaking to YouTube channel MinnMax and transcribed by NintendoLife, discussed the development of the game and his desire to make his final game "another Mario RPG."

"I would absolutely love to make one," said Fujioka when asked if he would like to develop a new Mario RPG.

"yeah, so in my career, I've been involved in a lot of games and I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible."

He added, "yeah, I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG (different from Mario & Luigi) where you're only controlling Mario."

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars originally released for the SNES in 1996.

