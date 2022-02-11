Sifu Tops 500,000 Players in Only a Few Days - News

Developer Sloclap announced Sifu has surpassed 500,000 players since its release earlier this week.

"We’re humbled that more than half a million of you have embarked on your path of vengeance so far," said the developer via Twitter. "From everyone at Sloclap, THANK YOU!"

Sifu released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 8.

We’re humbled that more than half a million of you have embarked on your path of vengeance so far.🔥

From everyone at @sloclap, THANK YOU❤️#SifuGame #Sifu pic.twitter.com/1nLYjeCgiG — SifuGame (@SifuGame) February 11, 2022

