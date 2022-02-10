Disgaea 6 Complete Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nippon Ichi Software and NIS America have announced Disgaea 6 Complete for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The PS5 version will launch first in Japan on June 16, while the PS5, PS4, and PC versions will launch in North America, Europe, and Australia this summer.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of (un)life, Zed must harness his unique ability of Super Reincarnation to stand against the approaching menace. Along the way, he will unite with twisted and colorful denizens of the Netherworld, face challenges around and within, and see if even an undying hooligan like himself can defy the odds!

Disgaea 6 Complete unites a grim yet touching story with insane tactical combat, while introducing gameplay elements never before seen in previous installments. As a result, new and returning players alike can craft a truly memorable and unique journey through the Netherworld. Bring the pain in battle with special attacks and support from a plethora of ally units. Customizable settings such as Auto, Retry, and Replay allow both hardcore and casual players to fight their own way. And should things take a terrible turn, use Super Reincarnation to rejoin the fight and keep trying until you succeed. This truly is a Netherworld fit for everyone!

Key Features:

The first Disgaea on PlayStation 5.

Disgaea on PlayStation 5. Includes all the previously released character and cosmetic downloadable content.

A touching tale: A tale of two zombie siblings, who are at the bottom of the Netherworld food chain and their unbreakable bond.

Autoplay and customize your squad with Demonic Intelligence: leveling up has never been easier!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles