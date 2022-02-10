Grounded Top 10 Million Players - News

Obsidian Entertainment via Twitter announced the survival game, Grounded, has surpassed 10 million players since it entered Early Access in July 2020.

To celebrate the milestone, Grounded will be free to play on Steam this weekend starting now and ending on February 13 at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET.

"Grounded 10 Million Players Achievement Unlocked," said Obsidian in a tweet. "That's right! Over 10 Million of you have entered the backyard!"

Grounded is available in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

AND GUESS WHAT? For this weekend only, Grounded will be free on Steam starting NOW and ending 2/13 @ 8 pm PT!



So if you've ever wanted to check Grounded out or have been trying to convince your friends to play with you, this is the perfect weekend!https://t.co/TxfjFO7MJc pic.twitter.com/0eHzJOkLA1 — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) February 10, 2022

