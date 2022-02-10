By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Grounded Top 10 Million Players

Grounded Top 10 Million Players - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 424 Views

Obsidian Entertainment via Twitter announced the survival game, Grounded, has surpassed 10 million players since it entered Early Access in July 2020. 

To celebrate the milestone, Grounded will be free to play on Steam this weekend starting now and ending on February 13 at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET.

"Grounded 10 Million Players Achievement Unlocked," said Obsidian in a tweet. "That's right! Over 10 Million of you have entered the backyard!"

Grounded is available in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
VAMatt (3 hours ago)

I played a bit maybe a year ago. It was fine, but not something that I would pay for.

  • +4
gtotheunit91 (4 hours ago)

Huge congrats to Obsidian! Not their usual type of game, but they said it was quite the passion project and each of the major updates have been a lot to sink into. It's encouraging to know that the 1.0 update will be releasing this year.

  • +1
smroadkill15 (41 minutes ago)

Still waiting for the full release to give it a go.

  • 0
TheTitaniumNub (2 hours ago)

Just bought this on Steam like a couple days ago, lol. I absolutely love it so far! Game could have lots of potential if Obsidian and Microsoft stick with it.

  • 0
Dulfite (2 hours ago)

I've been waiting for this to go golden before touching it. The wait is terrible. I hate playing beta versions of games.

  • 0
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Very good, congratulations. My son is interested in the game.

  • 0