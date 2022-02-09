Splatoon 3 Launches This Summer, Trailer Features Salmon Run Co-Op Mode - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo during its Nintendo Direct today announced Splatoon 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.

In the same announcement a new trailer for the game was released that featured the Salom Run co-op mode.

"The next wave of Salmon Run’s co-op action returns in Splatoon 3! But with this mysterious new giant Salmonid in the picture it might be a tougher challenge than swimming upstream!" reads the description to the trailer.

View the trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles