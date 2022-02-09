Splatoon 3 Launches This Summer, Trailer Features Salmon Run Co-Op Mode - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 339 Views
Nintendo during its Nintendo Direct today announced Splatoon 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer.
In the same announcement a new trailer for the game was released that featured the Salom Run co-op mode.
"The next wave of Salmon Run’s co-op action returns in Splatoon 3! But with this mysterious new giant Salmonid in the picture it might be a tougher challenge than swimming upstream!" reads the description to the trailer.
I love Splatoon... but can we finally get an option to skip the two talking squid-girls when we load into the game? If I want to know about updates, current maps etc, I'll listen. If not, let me push a simple button and get into the game Nintendo! lol
Inklings/Octolings are too adorable sometimes. I don't always like seeing them in these precarious situations...
Really excited. I'm sure it'll feel different enough with all the small changes, new weapons etc.
Hopefully there's a completely new mode coming too and the single player fleshes out the world a bit more.
While Salmon Run was my favorite mode in 2 and I absolutely want to get this, I too am yet to see anything that justifies Splatoon 3 instead of Splatoon 2 DLC. The single-player campaign will need to be more impressive than the first two or the Octoling expansion. Plus, there'll need to be more than a few maps or new enemies. We'll need totally new modes or gameplay twists.
I'm sure it'll be cool and all, but I haven't really seen anything that can make it a sequel.....it seems like an Overwatch to Overwatch 2 type jump.