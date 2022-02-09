Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC Adds 48 Remastered Courses - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo during the Nintendo Direct announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be getting paid DLC.

The Booster Course Pass will be adding 48 remastered courses to the game from throughout the Mario Kart franchise. The content in the DLC will be released in six waves of eight courses from March 18, 2022 until the end of 2023.

The Booster Course Pass is priced at $24.99, however, it will be included free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

"Speed through location-based courses like Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game in addition to nostalgic favorites like N64 Choco Mountain and Wii Coconut Mall," reads information on the first wave.

Wave 1 adds two cups of four courses each. The Golden Dash Cup will have the following tracks - Paris Promenade, Toad Circuit, Choco Mountain, and Coconut Mall. The Lucky Cat Cup will have the following tracks: Tokyo Blur, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, and Ninja Hideaway.

