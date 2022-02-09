Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC Adds 48 Remastered Courses - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 720 Views
Nintendo during the Nintendo Direct announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be getting paid DLC.
The Booster Course Pass will be adding 48 remastered courses to the game from throughout the Mario Kart franchise. The content in the DLC will be released in six waves of eight courses from March 18, 2022 until the end of 2023.
The Booster Course Pass is priced at $24.99, however, it will be included free for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.
View the trailer for the DLC below:
"Speed through location-based courses like Paris Promenade and Tokyo Blur from the Mario Kart Tour game in addition to nostalgic favorites like N64 Choco Mountain and Wii Coconut Mall," reads information on the first wave.
Wave 1 adds two cups of four courses each. The Golden Dash Cup will have the following tracks - Paris Promenade, Toad Circuit, Choco Mountain, and Coconut Mall. The Lucky Cat Cup will have the following tracks: Tokyo Blur, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, and Ninja Hideaway.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
As I've retained, Mario Kart 9 is probably going to be a Switch 2 launch title. They're just holding us over with this and I don't mind to be honest. I really want to see what the Mario Kart team does with more powerful hardware.
Very good deal in my opinion. btw: I think that basically means a Switch2 console is for almost 100% not launching before 2024. Not that this is a big surprise, I know^^
DA FUQ?!? Yeah Mario Kart 9 isn't coming anytime soon xD
Not until Nintendo's next console at this rate
I think that would have always been the plan. Nintendo have only ever released 1 Mario Kart game per console, with 8DX being the only port sue to the short lifespan of the Wii U.
Plus, with the game still selling like crazy, there’s no need for MK9 until the Switch successor comes around.
I would've been happy with just 8 courses at that price. This is insane and awesome! As crazy as it sounds, MK8 DX could possibly outsell Wii Sports even without MK8 Wii U included in the total!
I think most people would have been happy with a quarter of the tracks being added, this is way beyond what I expected
This is absolutely massive. Way more than I could have hoped for. It's now more likely than ever for MK8 to outsell Wii Sports.