Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Announced for Switch - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 32 minutes ago

Publisher Nintendo and developer Omega Force have announced Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for the Nintendo Switch. The game will launch on June 24.

"Prepare for a different story set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses with Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes," reads the description to the announcement trailer.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles