Tormented Souls Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developers Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works announced the survival horror game, Tormented Souls, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 25, and for the Nintendo Switch on April 14.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on August 27, as well as for the Xbox Series X|S on September 7.

Here is an overview of the game:

Classic survival horror is back! Solve puzzles and face sinister enemies in deadly combat in this relentless nightmare as Caroline Walker hunts for missing twin girls in a cavernous abandoned mansion. Can you confront your fears and uncover the secrets of Winterlake… or will you die trying?

Key Features:

Something Evil Lurks at Winterlake – While investigating the disappearance of twin girls at Winterlake, something terrible happens to Caroline Walker. Waking in the dead of night, naked and hooked up to some kind of outdated medical equipment in a bathtub, Caroline must fight for her life as she explores the halls of the abandoned mansion.

– While investigating the disappearance of twin girls at Winterlake, something terrible happens to Caroline Walker. Waking in the dead of night, naked and hooked up to some kind of outdated medical equipment in a bathtub, Caroline must fight for her life as she explores the halls of the abandoned mansion. A Return to Classic Survival Horror – Tormented Souls draws inspiration from classic survival horror like From Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Alone in the Dark. A modern take on the fixed-perspective action–adventure game, it offers a modernized control scheme and dynamic camera combined with classic gameplay.

– Tormented Souls draws inspiration from classic survival horror like From Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Alone in the Dark. A modern take on the fixed-perspective action–adventure game, it offers a modernized control scheme and dynamic camera combined with classic gameplay. Deadly Combat – Dark forces and unspeakable horrors will do everything in their power to stop Caroline getting to the truth. Use anything and everything that you can find to fight back against evils lurking in the darkness.

– Dark forces and unspeakable horrors will do everything in their power to stop Caroline getting to the truth. Use anything and everything that you can find to fight back against evils lurking in the darkness. Keep Your Wits About You – You’ll need much more than a steady aim and sharp reflexes to make it out alive. Search the environment for anything you can use to your advantage. Combine items to solve twisted puzzles and use every resource available to explore the secrets of the mansion and its grounds.

– You’ll need much more than a steady aim and sharp reflexes to make it out alive. Search the environment for anything you can use to your advantage. Combine items to solve twisted puzzles and use every resource available to explore the secrets of the mansion and its grounds. Fiendish Puzzles – Scavenge essential resources and tools, decipher clues from long-forgotten journals, and combine it all to solve fiendish puzzles and get to the bottom of the mansion’s sordid history.

– Scavenge essential resources and tools, decipher clues from long-forgotten journals, and combine it all to solve fiendish puzzles and get to the bottom of the mansion’s sordid history. Gateways to Another Dimension – Nothing is quite as it seems at Winterlake. Mirrors provide a path to an alternate reality and another place in time. By crossing these shimmering gateways, Caroline can manipulate the very fabric of reality in surprising ways.

– Nothing is quite as it seems at Winterlake. Mirrors provide a path to an alternate reality and another place in time. By crossing these shimmering gateways, Caroline can manipulate the very fabric of reality in surprising ways. You Are Not Alone in the Dark – The mansion may seem abandoned, but as Caroline investigates its secrets, dark forces and unspeakable horrors will do everything in their power to stop her getting to the truth. Be sure to be alert at all times, and use anything you can find to fight off the encroaching terrors of Winterlake. Just remember: gaze into the darkness, and it also gazes into you…

Can Caroline Walker escape with the truth and escape with her life?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

