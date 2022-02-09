The Serpent Rogue Arrives April 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Sengi Games announced the alchemy-themed action adventure game, The Serpent Rogue, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 26.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Serpent Rogue is an action adventure game built around exploring a medieval fantasy world, mastering the art of alchemy, and taming wild creatures.

Playing as a mysterious alchemist known only as The Warden, you will craft, brew, boil, and concoct potions all in your stead to protect the realm from the dreadful Serpent Rogue!

Key Features:

Explore the Unknown – The ominous Serpent Rogue has laid down roots on Mount Morbus. Its evil is spreading quickly, and it threatens to overwhelm the realm. It is your task as the Warden to confront the Serpent Rogue and bring peace and tranquility to the land. Explore every inch of the map, unearth secret passages, and expand your knowledge to stand against the incoming disaster.

– The ominous Serpent Rogue has laid down roots on Mount Morbus. Its evil is spreading quickly, and it threatens to overwhelm the realm. It is your task as the Warden to confront the Serpent Rogue and bring peace and tranquility to the land. Explore every inch of the map, unearth secret passages, and expand your knowledge to stand against the incoming disaster. Craft Potions and Experiment – Using your alchemy skills, craft, and experiment with different ingredients to create extraordinary potions each with its own unique effects. Take on quests from the inhabitants of the cursed land and earn resources to further your exploits.

– Using your alchemy skills, craft, and experiment with different ingredients to create extraordinary potions each with its own unique effects. Take on quests from the inhabitants of the cursed land and earn resources to further your exploits. Choose Your Actions – Each action you take will create interesting sequences of cause and effect. Keep too many creatures in one place and this will attract blood-thirsty reapers. Forget to bury the perished ones and you’ll start to attract corpse-eating ghouls. Hoard too many items in one location and attract plague-spreading vermin.

– Each action you take will create interesting sequences of cause and effect. Keep too many creatures in one place and this will attract blood-thirsty reapers. Forget to bury the perished ones and you’ll start to attract corpse-eating ghouls. Hoard too many items in one location and attract plague-spreading vermin. Evolve – Shapeshift into different creatures, brew potions that will alter your body, give you unique abilities, and create the perfect balance between human and creature.

