Apex Legends Rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

It appears a native release of Apex Legends for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is not too far off.

The game has been rated for the next-generation consoles in Taiwan and Europe, which was spotted by Gematsu. A rating by the ESRB for the for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S has also been spotted.

A native PS5 version of Apex Legends was spotted in the PSN database last month.

Developer Respawn Entertainment did say earlier this month that news on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Apex Legends will be coming "very, very shortly."

Apex Legends is currently available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC.

Apex Legends was also rated for PS5 and Xbox Series in Europe. pic.twitter.com/NrsZpXXR7d — Gematsu (@gematsu) February 8, 2022

