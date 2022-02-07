PlatinumGames CEO Wants to Develop Games that 'Can be Enjoyed for a Longer Period of Time' - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

PlatinumGames co-founder Atsushi Inaba, who recently became president and CEO at the developer, in an interview with Famitsu that was translated by VideoGamesChronicle hinted he wants to put more of a focus on larger games that have a focus on live service.

He wants PlatinumGames to develop more that "an be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time," which is compared to "one-off, well-designed" like Bayonetta.

Inaba did mention Hideki Kamiya's Project GG when talking about games "that are different from the past."

"Oops, I almost blurted out something important about where we are going," he said when asked about the design of Project GG. "Project GG is still in the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past. I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time."

He added, "Of course, we would like to cherish and create small but brilliantly conceived games such as Sol Cresta, and games in which you can enjoy the process of clearing the game by going through one-off, well-designed stages, such as Bayonetta.

"However, the projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure. Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this. I’m sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can tell you right now."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles