Dying Light 2 Dev Says It is Looking at 30 FPS on Xbox Series S as 'GPU is Holding us Back'

Developer Techland released Dying Light 2 Stay Human last week on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Lead designer Tymon Smektala took to Twitter to respond to fan complaints on the game including fixing co-op as the high demand is causing problems. They are also working on the field of view and motion blur, as well as looking into the 30 frames per second on the Xbox Series S.

"We’re fixing the coop issues first, the demand broke Sony/Microsoft/Epic sewers," said Smektala. "Motion sickness will be addressed in the first upcoming patch. Fov + motion blur will be considered for the next. 30fps on Series S will be looked at, but the consoles GPU is holding us back."

He added, "Different games have different needs. [Dying Light 2 Stay Human] is unique due to density and verticality of its world, it streams more data than most open world games. Surely our optimization skills can improve, but please search for the analysis on Digital Foundry, we didn’t suck at the job at all."

Dying Light 2 Stay Humanhas already proving to be a success as it has already surpassed 200,000 concurrent players on Steam in its first day and reached a peak of 274,332 players over the weekend, according to SteamDB.

The main story of the game will take about 20 hours to complete, while the main story and all of the side quests will take around 80 hours. The 500 hours to 100 percent the game includes all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue and finding every collectible.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is available now on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

