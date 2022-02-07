Batman Arkham Collection for Switch Listed by French Retailer - News

/ 386 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Batman Arkham Collection has been listed for the Nintendo Switch on the French retailer website WTT. The listing has a release date of August 31, 2022 and a price of €59.99.

This isn't the first time WTT has listed a game before it was announced. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was previously listed for the Nintendo Switch by WTT ahead of its officially announcement.

Batman Arkham Collection released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2018. It includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight.

Here is an overview of Batman Arkham Collection:

Batman: Arkham Collection brings you the definitive versions of Rocksteady's Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection.

Experience two of the most critically acclaimed titles of the last generation - Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, with fully remastered and updated visuals. Complete your experience with the explosive finale to the Arkham series in Batman: Arkham Knight. Become the Batman and utilize a wide range of gadgets and abilities to face off against Gotham's most dangerous villains, finally facing the ultimate threat against the city that Batman is sworn to protect.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles