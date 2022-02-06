Neil Druckmann Hints Naughty Dog Has 3 Unannounced Games in Development - News

/ 737 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Naughty Dog is one of Sony's most popular first-party studios as the developers of Uncharted and The Last of Us series.

Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us, via Twitter has hinted the studio might be working on three unannounced games.

The tweet is about the multiple job openings at the studio - ranging from animators, artists, game designers, programmers, and more - and he asked people to "come join us and work on" followed by three emotes teasing three possible games.

One of the three games is likely the multiplayer portion of The Last of Us that has been in development. There are also rumors a PlayStation 5 remake of the original The Last of Us is also in the works. There is nothing yet rumored or confirmed on what the third project could be.

We’re growing! Come join us and work on 🤫, 🤐, and 🤭! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles