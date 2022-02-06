Neil Druckmann Hints Naughty Dog Has 3 Unannounced Games in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 737 Views
Developer Naughty Dog is one of Sony's most popular first-party studios as the developers of Uncharted and The Last of Us series.
Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog co-president and co-creator of The Last of Us, via Twitter has hinted the studio might be working on three unannounced games.
The tweet is about the multiple job openings at the studio - ranging from animators, artists, game designers, programmers, and more - and he asked people to "come join us and work on" followed by three emotes teasing three possible games.
One of the three games is likely the multiplayer portion of The Last of Us that has been in development. There are also rumors a PlayStation 5 remake of the original The Last of Us is also in the works. There is nothing yet rumored or confirmed on what the third project could be.
We’re growing! Come join us and work on 🤫, 🤐, and 🤭! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That's what i love about Naughty Dog, they take risk. From time to time they come with some new IP, usually something of great quality, no wonder they are the most awarded studio in the last 10 years.
So far what’s heavily rumored is The Last of Us Remake and the Last of Us multiplayer game. I’m hoping that 3rd game is a new IP, but they’ve also said they want to explore of the Uncharted universe.
This generation just started 15 months ago, if Factions and LOU remake are close there is plenty of time to get 4 games out this generation.
The MP game is already confirmed, so you still need other 3 (even if one if the remake)
I'm guessing the standlone TLOU multiplayer, TLOU 3, and the new Uncharted that they were previously co-developing with Sony Bend before Bend asked to be taken off of it so that they could develop a new IP. Unless the TLOU multiplayer counts as announced at this point since Naughty Dog has confirmed it was in development, and the 3rd unannounced one is the long rumored new sci-fi IP.