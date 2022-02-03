Pokemon Legends Arceus Sales Top 6.5 Million Units - Sales

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and developer Game Freak announced Pokemon Legends: Arceus has sold over 6.5 million units worldwide since it launched on the Nintendo Switch last Friday, January 28.

"Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus," reads a tweet from Nintendo.

"We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission!"

Pokemon Legends: Arceus did debut in first place on the retail charts in Japan sales of 1,424,657 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 30, 2022.

