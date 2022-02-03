Pokemon Legends Arceus Sells 1.42M Units in Japan - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 1,424,657 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 30, 2022.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in second place with sales of 19,169 units. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (NS) is in third place with sales of 14,951 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 13,064 units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 12,986 units. Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 10,663 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 8,695 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 99,078 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 23,339 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,696 units, the 3DS sold 267 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 11 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 1,424,657 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 19,169 (833,192) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 14,951 (2,483,102) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,064 (4,400,203) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 12,986 (4,739,797) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,663 (2,496,078) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 8,695 (7,166,966) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,733 (3,059,839) [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 7,127 (2,307,549) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,749 (2,5814,176)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 46,947 (1,077,288) Switch – 32,331 (17,927,296) Switch Lite – 19,800 (4,530,354) PlayStation 5 – 21,871 (1,128,590) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,468 (208,748) Xbox Series X – 1,098 (76,983) Xbox Series S – 598 (59,051) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 267 (1,181,306) PlayStation 4 – 11 (7,819,302)

