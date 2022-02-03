Phil Spencer to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the D.I.C.E. Awards - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer will receive the AIAS Lifetime Achievement Award during the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony, announced the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. It will be held in Las Vegas and livestreamed by IGN on Thursday, February 24 at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET.

Bethesda Game Studios game director and executive producer Todd Howard will present the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award to Spencer during the awards show.

"Phil Spencer has demonstrated both passion and leadership throughout his entire career at Microsoft. He’s responsible for countless impactful and pivotal initiatives that have reverberated throughout the entire gaming industry," said AIAS President Meggan Scavio.

"On behalf of the Academy’s Board of Directors, we are looking forward to celebrating Spencer’s important impact on video game history by presenting him with our Lifetime Achievement Award."

Phil Spencer has worked at Microsoft since 1988 and in March 2014 was promoted to lead Xbox, Xbox Live, and Microsoft Studios and in 2017 became the Executive Vice President of Gaming. Following the announcement of the Activision Blizzard last month he was promoted once more Microsoft Gaming CEO.

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award includes Minoru Arakawa and Howard Lincoln in 2006, Ken Kutaragi in 2007, Doug Lowenstein in 2009, Bing Gordon in 2010, Satoru Iwata in 2015, and Genyo Takeda in 2017.

