Phil Spencer to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the D.I.C.E. Awards - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 566 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer will receive the AIAS Lifetime Achievement Award during the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony, announced the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. It will be held in Las Vegas and livestreamed by IGN on Thursday, February 24 at 8:00 pm PT / 11:00 pm ET.
Bethesda Game Studios game director and executive producer Todd Howard will present the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award to Spencer during the awards show.
"Phil Spencer has demonstrated both passion and leadership throughout his entire career at Microsoft. He’s responsible for countless impactful and pivotal initiatives that have reverberated throughout the entire gaming industry," said AIAS President Meggan Scavio.
"On behalf of the Academy’s Board of Directors, we are looking forward to celebrating Spencer’s important impact on video game history by presenting him with our Lifetime Achievement Award."
Phil Spencer has worked at Microsoft since 1988 and in March 2014 was promoted to lead Xbox, Xbox Live, and Microsoft Studios and in 2017 became the Executive Vice President of Gaming. Following the announcement of the Activision Blizzard last month he was promoted once more Microsoft Gaming CEO.
Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award includes Minoru Arakawa and Howard Lincoln in 2006, Ken Kutaragi in 2007, Doug Lowenstein in 2009, Bing Gordon in 2010, Satoru Iwata in 2015, and Genyo Takeda in 2017.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Phil has done a great job since taking over Xbox (from Don Mattrick?). Considering I only owned PS and a couple Nintendo consoles, I never really saw the appeal from Xbox. Gamepass got me in the Xbox ecosystem and it's easily the best thing in gaming imo.
If Gamepass and XCloud succeed, I'd say he'll go down as one of the most important figures in gaming history. He certainly belongs in the same category with those other names.
Why ?
Because he's doing pretty great things for the XBOX brand?
Yeah but that's just trying to sell better, that's not what I would call a great contribution to gaming.
He turned around the Xbox division in a big way. He has expanded their 1st party from like 5 studios as of 2016 to 30+ studios once the Acti-Blizz acquisition closes. His regular flights to Japan have won over a good bit of Japanese support for Xbox, when JP devs were previously almost all skipping Xbox. His push for Xbox-PS and console-PC crossplay has helped to make the various competitors within the industry closer than they have ever been. He spearheaded the creation of Xbox Gamepass which has revolutionized game delivery. He has made a more significant push towards Cloud gaming than any of the others who are pushing for Cloud gaming have done thus far. His push for Xbox+PC releases on all Xbox exclusives has lead to Sony making a bigger push into PC than they had ever even considered before Xbox beat them to it.
That's what you do for selling your product, but I don't see it as an accomplishment for gaming industry. Without MS's infinite money, pretty much everything you listed wouldn't be possible.