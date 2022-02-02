Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Goes Gold - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced the looter shooter, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, has gone gold ahead of its March release. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

don't look now 👀



Tiny Tina's Wonderlands JUST WENT GOLD baybay!!! 🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/Esxsv5qI0e — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) February 2, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

In this epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a full standalone experience with a rich, story-driven co-op campaign for up to four players, as well as repeatable end-game content. In a brand-new trailer released today, 2K and Gearbox showcased the game’s unique themes, fantastical setting, and all-star celebrity cast.

Joining players for the experience are headstrong captain Valentine (Andy Samberg), rule-obsessed robot Frette (Wanda Sykes), and the beloved, bomb-chucking Tiny Tina (Ashly Burch), who serves as players’ guide through this extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. During their quest to defeat the Dragon Lord (Will Arnett), players will meet a cast of lovable misfits like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and their very own Fairy Punchfather.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 25.

