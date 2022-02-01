Activision Exec Claims Unions Could 'Hurt Our Ability to Create Great Games' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 632 Views
Activision Blizzard vice president of QA Christian Arends in the company's Slack channel has claimed unions at the company could hurt the ability to develop great games. Jessica Gonzales, one of the founders and organizers for ABK Workers Alliance and Game Workers Alliance, posted the message via Twitter.
The message from Arends is in response to QA testers at Call of Duty Warzone developer Raven Software who are pushing for unionization at the company.
Arends said that Activision Blizzard "respects employees' NLRA rights to have these discussions about potential unionization and supports your right to do so" before going into a Q&A.
He added "A union doesn't do anything to help us produce world-class games, and the bargaining process is not typically quick, often reduces flexibility, and can be adversarial and lead to negative publicity.
"All of this could hurt our ability to continue creating great games."
VP of QA at Activision just posted this shit in company slack LOL this was posted in a channel where you can’t reply to threads. Sad… pic.twitter.com/oDmG4u9dfq— Jessica Gonzalez💙 #WeAreGWA (@_TechJess) January 31, 2022
He compared the process of bargaining with a union and employees having direct talks with management and said union talk could "often takes months or years to come to a collective bargaining agreement." This compared to an agreement that can be made with employees faster.
He added that if Raven employees at Game Workers Alliance were to unionize it doesn't mean all Activision Blizzard studios and QA teams would fall under the new union.
"Even though you may have signed a union authorization card, you are not obligated to vote for the union during an election should one occur," said Arends.
"Remember, the NLRB's elections are conducted by 'secret ballot' so nobody will know which way any employee votes (unless the employee chooses to share this information)."
-"unions could hurt our ability to create great games"-
So could bad working conditions.
This is so ridiculous. There is a LOT of research that shows humans are more productive with a 30 hour, 4 day workweek than a 5 day, 40 hour workweek, let alone the ridiculous amount of hours dev teams work in crunch mode. I'm not a big union fan in many industries (teaching unions stink in my experience), but anything that reduces the hours dev teams have to work will NOT reduce production, will improve the quality of personal/worklife of their employees, and will reap good will amongst concerned consumers.
Please provide a citation for that research. With a quantitative approach not sociological survey-based nonsense.
I don't mean it personally. You see people evangelising a 4 day week almost every day in the press with the line "evidence shows that" and they're invariably dirt-standard and not reviewed anywhere. My other favourite is "efficiency wages" which actually do materialise in industries which require a great degree of trust and/or oversight, being used as if they were a universal truth. Ie. Pay everyone more and make them work less and you'll magically make more product. No evidence for it.
"No evidence for it"
I forgot staff have the power to always make that 4 day week and more pay happen...
Oh wait, no it fucking doesn't and it cannot be fully researched because those at the top crush that ideal before it can even be put into motion.
Do you just think we can talk about a 4 day week and more pay happen like that?. Look at this article, look at who doesn't like unions, look at who wants to fucking bust them, and now you can see why there's a "lack of evidence", just put two and two together mate it's that simple.
I want a 4 day week over a 5 day and more hours, but guess what?, I don't have the god damn power to make that happen.
So what's your overnight win all solution for the common working class person? (that doesn't involve thinking like an exec).
It was an experiment done by Microsoft Japan. Let me also attach a link to the study although the study is in Japanese.
https://news.microsoft.com/ja-jp/2019/10/31/191031-published-the-results-of-measuring-the-effectiveness-of-our-work-life-choice-challenge-summer-2019/
Another link in English:
https://www.npr.org/2019/11/04/776163853/microsoft-japan-says-4-day-workweek-boosted-workers-productivity-by-40
(Disclosure: My preferred system to play games are Xbox and Microsoft Windows PC.)
Yeah, too right, you need to make those developers work 80 hours weeks instead of hiring more people, am I right?
In other words, that's not just Kotick that need to be kick out after acquisition close
I wonder if they noticed that parasitic monetization schemes also hurt their ability to make great games.
The exact same line every business tries to push when unionization is under discussion.
No, unions aren't the problem. Heartless sacks of shit who hold high level positions are the problem.
Activision should first learn to make great games to begin with,instead of only keeping COD alive. Although admittedly they did well enough with Warzone.
"Exec"
Exec's hate unions as it limits their ability to treat employees like shit. Oh and you were not creating a great anything you shitbag exec.
Big company hates the idea of Unions, because said unions could help makes changes for staff at the cost of the company doing something it doesn't want to do...
What else is new?. Heard this story from big corps for years, but I've also heard of union busting, which I think most sane people would frown upon.
Tough shit Acti, people want those unions because you treat your staff like garbage, and unions are going to be wanted as a result, deal with it.