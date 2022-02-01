Activision Exec Claims Unions Could 'Hurt Our Ability to Create Great Games' - News

Activision Blizzard vice president of QA Christian Arends in the company's Slack channel has claimed unions at the company could hurt the ability to develop great games. Jessica Gonzales, one of the founders and organizers for ABK Workers Alliance and Game Workers Alliance, posted the message via Twitter.

The message from Arends is in response to QA testers at Call of Duty Warzone developer Raven Software who are pushing for unionization at the company.

Arends said that Activision Blizzard "respects employees' NLRA rights to have these discussions about potential unionization and supports your right to do so" before going into a Q&A.

He added "A union doesn't do anything to help us produce world-class games, and the bargaining process is not typically quick, often reduces flexibility, and can be adversarial and lead to negative publicity.

"All of this could hurt our ability to continue creating great games."

VP of QA at Activision just posted this shit in company slack LOL this was posted in a channel where you can’t reply to threads. Sad… pic.twitter.com/oDmG4u9dfq — Jessica Gonzalez💙 #WeAreGWA (@_TechJess) January 31, 2022

He compared the process of bargaining with a union and employees having direct talks with management and said union talk could "often takes months or years to come to a collective bargaining agreement." This compared to an agreement that can be made with employees faster.

He added that if Raven employees at Game Workers Alliance were to unionize it doesn't mean all Activision Blizzard studios and QA teams would fall under the new union.

"Even though you may have signed a union authorization card, you are not obligated to vote for the union during an election should one occur," said Arends.

"Remember, the NLRB's elections are conducted by 'secret ballot' so nobody will know which way any employee votes (unless the employee chooses to share this information)."

