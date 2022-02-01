CrossfireX on Xbox Game Pass Only Includes 1 Operation - News

Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment will release CrossfireX next week on Thursday, February 10 for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as on Xbox Game Pass.

It includes Smilegate's multiplayer mode and a campaign by Remedy that features two Operations at launch - Operation Catalyst and Operation Spectre. However, the official CrossfireX Twitter account revealed those playing the game via Xbox Game Pass will only have access to one of the Operations - Operation Catalyst.

The CrossfireX Ultimate Package is available for $29.99 and includes both Operations, and the Premium Battle Pass for Season 1.

CrossfireX is now available for PRELOAD on @Xbox! Also available are 3 special preorder packages, 1 of which includes both single player campaigns developed by @remedygames. @XboxGamePass members will have access to "Operation Catalyst" at no extra charge starting 2/10/22. pic.twitter.com/rj1apqNUIA — CrossfireX (@PlayCrossfireX) February 1, 2022

