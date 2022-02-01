Fate/Grand Order Producer Leaves DELiGHTWORKS to Form New Studio - News

Fate/Grand Order creative producer Yosuke Shiokawa has left DELiGHTWORKS to form his own studio called Fahrenheit 213, according to Shiokawa who spoke with Bloomberg.

"I plan to focus my career on creating new game franchises for any platform, regardless of their size," said Shiokawa. "Going independent opens up many opportunities to partner with other companies."

Shiokawa has joined DELiGHTWORKS in 2016 and worked on Fate/Grand Order. Before that he also worked at Square Enix on Kingdom Hearts II and Dissidia: Final Fantasy.

