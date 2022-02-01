Chernobylite Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 21 - News

Publisher All in! Games and developer The Farm 51 announced Chernobylite will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 21.

The Enhanced Edition for PC will also be available on the same day, along with the Blue Flames DLC, and a physical version for PS5 published by Perp Games.

The PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced Edition will be available as free upgrades for current owners. The improvements made to the game include ray tracing and two new graphic profiles - dynamic 4K resolution at 30 frames per second; and 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. The PS5 version also supports DualSense wireless controller adaptive trigger and vibration support, and Activity Card compatibility.

"If last year is any indication, Chernobylite has taken a worthy place among the best indie games of 2021," said All in! Games CEO Piotr Zygadlo.

"The next-gen release is the natural next step that fans of the game have been eagerly awaiting. We’re proud to say that it will be the biggest visual revamp of the game so far, and that due to the simultaneous release of the PC Enhanced Edition, players across all platforms will undoubtedly benefit."

Chernobylite is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

