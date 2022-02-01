The New York Times Acquires Puzzle Game Wordle - News

The New York Times announced it has acquired the popular puzzle game, Wordle, in a deal worth "in the low seven figures."

Wordle was created by software engineer Josh Wardle and was released for free in October 2021. It has grown to millions of daily players.

"At the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay," reads a statement from The New York Times.

The hit game Wordle has been purchased by the New York Times Company for a price "in the low seven figures," the company said. https://t.co/XZhY6kW3mv — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 31, 2022

Wardle in a statement via Twitter said, "It has been incredible to watch a game bring so much joy to so many, and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me – from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.

"On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been a little overwhelming. After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone.

"Given this, I am incredibly pleased to announce that I've reached an agreement with The New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward. If You've followed along with the story of Wordle, you'll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me.

"I’ve long admired the NYT’s approach to their games and the respect with which they treat their players. Their values are aligned with mine on these matters and I’m thrilled that they will be stewards of the game going forward.

"When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved."

An update on Wordle pic.twitter.com/TmHd0AIRLX — Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) January 31, 2022

