MLB The Show 22 Launches April 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have announced MLB The Show 22 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and for the first time ever on the Nintendo Switch on April 5. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

The Standard Edition on current gen consoles is priced at $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD, while the Standard Edition on last gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch is priced at $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD.

MLB The Show 22 features cross-platform play, cross progression (excluding next-gen exclusive features like Stadium Creator), and cross save.

Read details on the game via the PlayStation Blog below:

hohei Ohtani’s 2021 season was one for the ages. Hitting 46 home runs, 100 RBI’s, and stealing 26 bases while also having a 9-2 record on the mound with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts. It has been said, “The man on top of the mountain didn’t fall there.” Ohtani might seem like an overnight success here in the US but he’s been climbing the impossible mountain since his teenage years attending Hanamaki Higashi High School in Japan.

After having one of the greatest seasons in the history of Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani was really the only obvious choice to grace the cover of MLB The Show 22.

For the second year in a row, MLB The Show is expanding to a new platform and will give fans a new way to play! MLB The Show 22 will be available on Nintendo Switch for the first time, adding to the console lineup on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This is a very exciting moment for all of us, as the storied franchise continues to welcome more players. We would like to thank everyone at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Xbox, Nintendo Co. Ltd, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association, and the San Diego Studio for making this happen.

Cross-Platform Play, Cross Saves and Cross Progression Expands to include Nintendo Switch for MLB The Show 22

Nintendo fans can now join in with Xbox and PlayStation fans to play against each other online with cross-platform play in MLB The Show 22*. In addition, cross progression allows you to earn and use any earned content on any platform or generation (this excludes PS5 and Xbox Series X|S exclusive features like Stadium Creator). With cross saves you can transfer a save file for Road to the Show or Franchise mode to a different console.**

MLB The Show Account, Account Linking & The Scouting Report

With MLB The Show 22, you now can easily move from platform to platform and keep access to your entire inventory of cards, and the MLB The Show Account allows you to do so. Just create your MLB The Show Account on TheShow.com and link your PlayStation, Xbox, and/or Switch and you are all set. While you are creating your new linked account, make sure you sign-up for The Scouting Report, so we can send you all the latest MLB The Show 22 information and subscribers also get an exclusive pack each month starting in April. So head over to www.theshow.com to get your account setup.

MLB The Show 22 Feature Premieres Schedule

Feature Premieres return to give our fans a deep dive into what’s new and what has changed in MLB The Show 22. You can watch episodes on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Live or watch them on-demand at your own convenience as we get closer to launch.

For MLB The Show 22, we are developing several Feature Premiere episodes, so be on the lookout on TheShow.com for episode schedule and information.

Collector’s Edition Reveal February 2

We’re sure some of you are wondering, where’s the Collector’s Edition? On Wednesday, we will reveal the Collector’s Edition(s) for MLB The Show 22 and all its content.

