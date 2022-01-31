Scarlet Nexus Director Wants Sequel to be 'More Mature' - News

Scarlet Nexus director Kenji Anabuki and producer Keita Iizuka in an interview with Inverse discussed the game and the potential sequel.

Anabuki said he would be make a sequel to Scarlet Nexus that is more mature than the original.

"If there is a sequel, I would personally want to utilize the 'superpower' theme in areas other than battles," Anabuki said. "The world and settings of the story could potentially be created to suit an even more mature audience; by exploring themes like the dangers of having or using superpowers."

Iizuka discussed Xbox Game Pass and how having the game on the subscription service helped boost the popularity and visibility of the game.

"It has definitely given Scarlet Nexus a boost in publicity and popularity," Iizuka said. "It has also largely contributed to the visibility and sales of downloadable content."

Scarlet Nexus is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

