State of Play Focused on Gran Turismo 7 Set for February 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 389 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment via the PlayStation Blog announced it will host the first PlayStation State of Play on February 2 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.
The State of Play will be just over 30 minutes long and focus on showcasing new PS5 gameplay of the upcoming racing game, Gran Turismo 7.
Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.
The one 1st party Sony game I don't care about. Like Forza racing on Xbox racing games do noting for me. Hopefully they have another surprise game attached to the State of Play. Will be a huge game for any racing fan though, and I hope it turns out great for them.
I know it claims this state of play will talk mostly if not exclusively about GT7 but it would be great if Sony took the time to perhaps give us news on other possible studio acquisition.
It feels like we are at the beginning stages of an all out battle to attain more studios than the competition, lol.
-GOT STUDIOS? NINJA APPROVED-