State of Play Focused on Gran Turismo 7 Set for February 2 - News

/ 389 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment via the PlayStation Blog announced it will host the first PlayStation State of Play on February 2 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be just over 30 minutes long and focus on showcasing new PS5 gameplay of the upcoming racing game, Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles