Square Enix Celebrates 25 Anniversary of Final Fantasy VII with New Logo
Square Enix is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII with revealing new logos for the turn-based RPG.
The official Japanese Final Fantasy VII account did say to expect more information on the 25th anniversary to be released in the future.
"More information on the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII will be announced in the future, so please continue to support Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake."
Final Fantasy VII first released for the PlayStation in Japan on January 31, 1997.
Here's a first look at the brand-new Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary logos.— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022
We hope you're ready for the year ahead! #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/dniDnfn4tw
FINAL FANTASY VII 25周年記念ロゴ公開！✨— FFVII REMAKE (@FFVIIR_CLOUD) January 31, 2022
FFVII25周年にまつわる情報は今後展開していく予定ですので、引き続きFFVII及びFFVIIRをよろしくお願いいたします‼️#FFVII25th #FF7R #FF7R_inter pic.twitter.com/a42imsgSzp
Love the logo but now I'm reminded of Crisis Core. Dammit Square give us a remake or remaster of it!!
I never played the original, but I bought the PS4 solely for the remake and will likely buy a PS5 just for part 2/3. I know how impactful this game is to so many people. Many original fans dislike the remake and the direction of the mobile game which makes this posting a bit tone deaf.
Tone deaf? Why? How many people makes up this "many original fans" you mention?
Seems like you are giving the vocal minority more importance than they deserve.
I have been a fan of the series since 1991, when I first played FFIV, and then got back to FFI while eagerly anticipating VI. When VII came out on September 7 1997, I was in on day one. The game remained as one of the best video game experiences I had played for a long time after that. So I think I count as one of the fans of the original. And I for one cannot wait for Part 2 to come out.
By what’s written in the "posting", and by the way you replied to it, I don’t think you know what tone deaf means.
Different opinions, I think FF7 is one of the best games ever made, up there as one of the favourites but the rehash was a button masher with a non-sense story. This isn't to say it's not a bad game, it was a very good one, I enjoyed my time with it but as a fan of the series I think it failed in what it was meant to be, FF7.
The mobile Battle Royale on the other hand...