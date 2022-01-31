Square Enix Celebrates 25 Anniversary of Final Fantasy VII with New Logo - News

Square Enix is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII with revealing new logos for the turn-based RPG.

The official Japanese Final Fantasy VII account did say to expect more information on the 25th anniversary to be released in the future.

"More information on the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII will be announced in the future, so please continue to support Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake."

Final Fantasy VII first released for the PlayStation in Japan on January 31, 1997.

Here's a first look at the brand-new Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary logos.



We hope you're ready for the year ahead! #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/dniDnfn4tw — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

