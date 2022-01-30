Quantic Dream Reportedly Developing Game Based on 2013 PS4 Tech Demo The Dark Sorcerer - News

/ 795 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Quantic Dream during E3 2013 released a PlayStation 4 tech demo called The Dark Sorcerer. As a tech demo not much has been heard on the game since 2013. However, it appears the developer might be working on a full game based on it.

Twitter user AccountNGT claims Quantic Dream is working on a game based on The Dark Sorcerer demo and has a codename of Dreamland. The core team is based in Paris and it will be cross-generation with a release also on PC. Exact consoles were not revealed in the leak.

The game is humor-based, has interactive storytelling, a medieval fantasy setting, a non-linear story, and is written by David Cage. It has also been in development since 2018 or 2019.

View The Dark Sorcerer E3 2013 PS4 tech demo below:

- Coming to PC aswell

- Based on interactive storytelling

- Medieval Fantasy

- Non-linear storyline

- Story written by David Cage

- In development since 2018/2019 — AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles