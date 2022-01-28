Mortal Kombat 12 Might Have Leaked by Developer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 493 Views
NetherRealm Studios announced in July 2021 it has ended support for Mortal Kombat 11 after over two years. The studio is now focused on its next project.
Jonathan Andersen, a senior production manager at NetherRealm Studios, might have accidentally leaked Mortal Kombat 12.
He posted a tweet featuring artwork and prints on his desk. However, there were also two monitors from his PC visible. There is a file on one of the monitors called "MK12_Mast" leading some to speculate MK12 stands for Mortal Kombat 12.
The tweet was quickly deleted, however, the image from it has been saved online, which can be viewed below.
