Mortal Kombat 12 Might Have Leaked by Developer - News

/ 493 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

NetherRealm Studios announced in July 2021 it has ended support for Mortal Kombat 11 after over two years. The studio is now focused on its next project.

Jonathan Andersen, a senior production manager at NetherRealm Studios, might have accidentally leaked Mortal Kombat 12.

He posted a tweet featuring artwork and prints on his desk. However, there were also two monitors from his PC visible. There is a file on one of the monitors called "MK12_Mast" leading some to speculate MK12 stands for Mortal Kombat 12.

The tweet was quickly deleted, however, the image from it has been saved online, which can be viewed below.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles