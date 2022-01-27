Naughty Dog: Uncharted is 'a World We Want to See More of' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 399 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog will be releasing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the the PlayStation 5 tomorrow, January 28, while Sony Pictures is set to release the Uncharted movie in theaters on February 11.
The last new entries in the Uncharted series were 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.
Naughty Dog's Shaun Escayg in an interview with GamesRadar says the developer loves the Uncharted franchise and they want to see more of the world.
"I think we can say for certain that we can never say never," said Escayg when asked if the developer would ever return to Uncharted. "Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
I would highly prefer Uncharted 5 over The Last of Us 3. But do make it fun Naughty Dog and not too serious. The thin line between serious and lightheartedness is especially where Uncharted shined the most.
I'm not sure, after 4 pulled the long lost, never before mentioned brother crap and Last of us 2's disaster of a story I don't have much confidence in naughty dogs ability to tell a good story anymore.
Eh maybe one day for now I've seen enough. I say let the series rest this gen. Maybe next gen have it as a next gen release for PS6.
As much as I would love to see a brand new franchise debuting from Naughty Dog (after TLOU2 I'm not as excited for a sequel.) I would be lying if I said I didn't want to see another journey into the realm of the Uncharted universe.
Trying my best to avoid spoilers from the end of 4 I will just say I wouldn't be opposed to a new entry focusing on another character from that entry... as long as Druckmann isn't involved, however.
😉
-VIDEOGAME SPOILER-PROOF NINJA APPROVED-
Although Uncharted 2 was the peak for me as far as my favorite in the series, Naughty Dog has never disappointed me. Uncharted 3,4,Legacy, Last of us 1/2 have all been masterpieces. Hopefully some of Sony's recent acquisitions can help speed up development on some of these games, the more games we get from them the better off we are. I'm cool never seeing Nathan Drake again, but there are still plenty of stories to tell within that world. Would love to see a new ip, a new Uncharted and a new Last of Us telling the story of a completely different characters on another side of the USA or world.
Split the team again
Just like uncharted 3 and tlou project
Make a new uncharted and then finish up factions,
After finishing faction team 1 goes to tlou3! Or new IP