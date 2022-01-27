Naughty Dog: Uncharted is 'a World We Want to See More of' - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog will be releasing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the the PlayStation 5 tomorrow, January 28, while Sony Pictures is set to release the Uncharted movie in theaters on February 11.

The last new entries in the Uncharted series were 2017's Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Naughty Dog's Shaun Escayg in an interview with GamesRadar says the developer loves the Uncharted franchise and they want to see more of the world.

"I think we can say for certain that we can never say never," said Escayg when asked if the developer would ever return to Uncharted. "Yeah. Uncharted is a franchise we love – that the studio loves. I love, and Kurt loves. It's a world we want to see more of. So I can certainly say that."

