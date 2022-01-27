February 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for February 2022. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

The Games with Gold for February are:

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse ($24.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 28

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield ($11.99 ERP): Available February 16 to March 15

Hydrophobia ($8.99 ERP): Available February 1 to 15

Band of Bugs ($9.99 ERP): Available February 16 to 28

Here is an overview of the games:

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse

Play as American George Stobbart and sassy French journalist Nico Collard, on the trail of a stolen painting and a murderous conspiracy. A conspiracy with roots older than the written word, leading to the start of another epic Broken Sword adventure.

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield

Take on the role of Wally, a mysterious character always in motion as you run, jump, slide, or dash to the soundtrack of Danime-sama. With the average runtime of an action movie, this is a game built for both speed runners and casual gamers alike.

Hydrophobia

Use the engineering skills of the heroine, Kate, to fight back against terrorists who have taken control of her floating city. Featuring fast-paced action and breathtaking visuals, unleash the power of the water itself to wipe out your enemy, in this third-person survival adventure game.

Band of Bugs

Play as your Avatar and fight against, spider, bugs, and even your friends in Spider Hunter Mode. Band of Bugs is a fast playing, accessible game for fans of the tactics-strategy genre, that puts you into the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles