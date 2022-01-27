Submerged: Hidden Depths Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Uppercut Games announced Submerged: Hidden Depths is coming to the the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The game first released for Google Stadia in December 2020.

"After creating such a rich and vibrant world in Submerged, we knew we had to return and expand on that sense of sublimity," said Uppercut Games co-founder Ed Orman.

"Submerged: Hidden Depths, while also being a puzzle, combat-free adventure game, is fundamentally about that signature relaxing experience, and the wonder and delight of exploring a stunning world at your own pace. It’s a title close to our hearts and we look forward to sharing the beauty afresh."

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Submerged: Hidden Depths is a ‘relaxploration’ adventure that sees sibling duo, Miku and Taku, uncover the mysteries of a sunken city in a vast and vibrant world. Lost at sea in their fishing boat, our protagonists will need to scale crumbling skyscrapers, encounter new creatures, and solve long abandoned puzzles if they’re to piece together this enigmatic story.

There’s a sensory fullness to Submerged: Hidden Depths that creates a relaxing experience, with rich and colorful environments, soothing sounds of the ocean and calming sunrises. Players are invited to slow down and immerse themselves in the serenity at their own pace.

Following on from award-winning Submerged, Miku and Taku’s adventure will be available on Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, plus PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 too. Expanded player tools and puzzles will allow players to continue in awe of the wonders of Submerged: Hidden Depths.

Key Features:

Vast Outdoor Environments – Explore a rich, colorful and vibrant world.

– Explore a rich, colorful and vibrant world. Relaxing Experience – Play at your own pace with the freedom to enjoy the beauty of Submerged: Hidden Depths.

– Play at your own pace with the freedom to enjoy the beauty of Submerged: Hidden Depths. Discovery – Search for hidden objects to uncover the story, find upgrades for the boat and discover new creatures.

– Search for hidden objects to uncover the story, find upgrades for the boat and discover new creatures. Boating – Cruise through the striking city streets in the powered boat, spotting new areas for exploration.

– Cruise through the striking city streets in the powered boat, spotting new areas for exploration. Puzzles – Climb, sail and use abandoned mechanisms to solve physics puzzles and reveal the city’s mystery.

– Climb, sail and use abandoned mechanisms to solve physics puzzles and reveal the city’s mystery. Expanded Player Tools – Fans of the prequel, Submerged, will enjoy further developed tools and puzzles as they progress through Submerged: Hidden Depths.

