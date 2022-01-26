Call of Duty: Vanguard Shoots Up the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Vanguard shot its way up the New Zealand charts from ninth to first place, according to IGEA for the week ending January 16, 2022.

Three Crash Bandicoot games have re-entered the top 10 this week. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is in second, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is in fourth, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is in sixth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Vanguard Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time NBA 2K22 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Far Cry 6 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Spyro Reignited Trilogy Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Spider-Man: Miles Morales

