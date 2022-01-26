Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Starring in New Video Game Movie - News

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has revealed to Men's Journal he is starring in a new video game movie. He describes the game as "badass" and one he has played for many years.

"I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year," said Johnson.

"We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen—one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends—but really we’re just going to make a great movie."

Johnson has previously starred in two movies based on video game IPs. This includes 2005's Doom, as well as 2018's Rampage. He was also in the two recent Jumanji movies, in which he plays a video game character.

