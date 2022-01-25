Horizon Forbidden West Gets First Hands-On Preview - News

posted 3 hours ago

IGN has posted the first hands-on preview for publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West.

IGN's Jonathon Dornbush was able to play four hours of the game. The hands-on preview features new gameplay. while a break down of what was learned about Aloy's new adventure is provided by Dornbush.

The new game features "more ambitious climbing mechanics, items like the Pullcaster and Shieldwing, and more." There are new skills, weapons, machines like the Burrower, Bristleback, and Slitherfang, and a new Arena environment.

View the hands-on preview below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

