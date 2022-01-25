Sea of Thieves Preview Event Set for This Thursday - News

Developer Rare announced the Sea of Thieves 2022 Preview Event will take place this Thursday, January 27 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT.

"Eyes up pirates, the Sea of Thieves 2022 Preview Event is just on the horizon!" reads a tweet from the official Sea of Thieves Twitter account.

"Grab a grog, scavenge some snacks and join us at 6pm GMT this Thursday, January 27th, for a look at the adventures, mysteries and more that await you in the year ahead."

Sea of Thieves released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018 and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

Eyes up pirates, the Sea of Thieves 2022 Preview Event is just on the horizon! Grab a grog, scavenge some snacks and join us at 6pm GMT this Thursday, January 27th, for a look at the adventures, mysteries and more that await you in the year ahead. #SoT22 pic.twitter.com/mJooBYDxQN — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) January 24, 2022

