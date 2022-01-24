Watch Dogs Legion Will Not be Getting Anymore Updates - News

The development team for Watch Dogs Legion in an update via the Ubisoft website announced the game will no longer be getting anymore updates.

"[Title Update] 5.6 was our final update for Watch Dogs: Legion," reads the update from the development team. "However, you can look forward to reward tracks in the Online Mode, containing both new and returning rewards.

"The current season 4 Rebels track, containing 80 ranks, will run until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 Stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to cycle and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you might have missed out on in the past. Some rewards to look forward to is a modified version of Aiden Pearce's jacket, and Jackson's mask and clothing set.

"The game has grown by leaps and bounds, with a ton of content to explore, from a sprawling near future city to an action-packed Online Mode. We couldn't be prouder of the game we've created, and we appreciate all of you who've joined us on this journey in London over the year. We look forward to seeing more of your adventures in Legion!"

Watch Dogs Legion released in October 2020. It is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

