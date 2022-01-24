FIFA 22 Tops the Italian Charts in 2nd Week of 2022 - Sales

FIFA 22 (PS4) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 2, 2022, which ended January 16, 2022. The Nintendo Switch drops from third to 10th place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) remained in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) races up the charts from eighth to fourth place.

Minecraft (NS) is up two spots to fifth place and Monster Hunter Rise (PC) is in sixth place. The Crew 2 (PS4) is in seventh place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, four PlayStation 4 titles, and one PC title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 2, 2022:

FIFA 22 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Monster Hunter Rise (PC) The Crew 2 (PS4) Just Dance 2022 (NS) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) FIFA 22 (NS)

*Retail sales only

