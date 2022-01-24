NetEase Games Opens New Studio Led by Yakuza Creator - News

/ 438 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

NetEase Games has opened up a new studio, called Nagoshi Studio, based in Shibuya, Tokyo. Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi will be president and CEO of the new studio.

The studio will focus on developing high-quality console games that will have a worldwide release. Visit the official website for Nagoshi Studio here.

Read a message from Nagoshi (and translated by Gematsu) below:

The sea of change that began in the entertainment industry in the late 20th century has brought even greater change to the industry in the 21st century.

Changes to entertainment content, how it’s made and the business model driven by technology and infrastructure advances have sparked a paradigm shift, and these changes are continuing to unfold with greater and greater speed.

What only yesterday had been considered the height of cool now suddenly becomes outdated before you know it.

For creators, this makes working in the industry today incredibly challenging.

But no matter how the times change, I believe that what people essentially want from entertainment has not changed one bit.

People see their dreams in entertainment.

People look to entertainment to give them hope in life, to soothe them in times of difficulty, and to add excitement in happy times. People look to entertainment to provide the spark for all kinds of events.

The appetite for entertainment is the same today as it was in the past.

There are obviously differences between the past and the present in how entertainment is consumed, its volume and velocity, but its essence remains the same.

The only way to deliver this essence to the world is if all creators approach the works they create with seriousness and clarity while grinding away to get closer to reaching the ideal.

One of my goals at this studio is to create an open atmosphere.

This may sound like an overly simplistic goal.

But even the most talented creators cannot fully unleash their abilities in isolation.

I believe that the first step to creating high-quality titles and delivering the essence of entertainment with strong motivation starts with creating an open atmosphere in the studio.

This means having open-ended discussions that ignore seniority and hierarchy.

This means not fearing mistakes while also not being afraid to correct them, and treating failures as assets. This means not giving up on reaching the ideal, and fighting to get closer to it.

This may seem so simple, but the simplest things can unexpectedly be the hardest to do, and at the same time the most important.

Nagoshi Studio is committed to creating content for the world to enjoy from this atmosphere.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles