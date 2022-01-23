Pokemon Legends Arceus File Size is 6 GB - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch this coming week.

The Japanese Nintendo eShop page has revealed the file size for the game is 6 GB. This is just below the 6.7 GB file size of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

View a gameplay video of Pokemon Legends: Arceus below:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

