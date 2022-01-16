Rumor: Arkane's Redfall Might Get Delayed to Holiday 2022 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 254 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and Dishonored developer Arkane Austin announced open-world cooperative first-person shooter, Redfall, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass at E3 2021 with a Summer 2022 release window.
YouTubers MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito during a recent Defining Duke podcast via PureXbox said they have heard Redfall might miss its Summer 2022 release window and get delayed to Holiday 2022.
"Redfall was the name that was floated, and this wouldn't surprise me when you really look at the lay of the land for this one," said MrMattyPlays. "I think this is one you'll see slip from Summer to Holiday [2022], and based on what we've heard, that would make a lot of sense."
Not much has been heard about Redfall since its initial announcement with a CGI trailer. During the pandemic many games have ended up getting delayed as the work from home has slowed down development on multiple titles.
So Starfield, Redfall, and Stalker 2 all coming during the holidays? That would be an awful strategy; they better give them more room.
Stalker 2 isn't by Microsoft, so that isn't up to them. I also don't see Starfield moving from its 11/11/22 release date as Todd Howard has stated - "We were confident about the date when we put that out there. Our main focus is just making the best game that we possibly can. It’s a very, very ambitious game, and we’ve been through this a number of times."
There was also a story out recently that Starfield is feature complete and fully playable as of December 2021 and all that’s left now is polish and QC. I think there will be a massive gameplay reveal at E3 and the chances of it missing it’s launch date is basically 0 at this point
It would be really bad if 3 out of 4 Xbox 2022 AAA exclusives release in the final 2 months of the year. Hopefully Xbox is smart and hires additional contractors or assistance studios or whatever it takes to get Redfall out by September at the latest. It's bad enough that they have no AAA exclusive for Q2, would be even worse if they have no AAA exclusive for Q3 as well.
I'm really glad that 2022 should be the final year where Xbox has a drought of exclusives like this, they have so many 1st party studios and teams plus 2nd party projects in development right now that Xbox should easily have like six 1st/2nd party exclusives per year from 2023 onward, and probably 4 AAA's per year for 1 AAA per quarter.
I think if Microsoft was worried they would have bought Sony out of the Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo exclusivity deals.
This is actually one of the reasons I believe Microsoft is benefitting the most out of the 3 console manufacturers from the parts shortages. MS first party will be firing on all cylinders right as the shortage is easing up.