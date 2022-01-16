Rumor: Arkane's Redfall Might Get Delayed to Holiday 2022 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and Dishonored developer Arkane Austin announced open-world cooperative first-person shooter, Redfall, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass at E3 2021 with a Summer 2022 release window.

YouTubers MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito during a recent Defining Duke podcast via PureXbox said they have heard Redfall might miss its Summer 2022 release window and get delayed to Holiday 2022.

"Redfall was the name that was floated, and this wouldn't surprise me when you really look at the lay of the land for this one," said MrMattyPlays. "I think this is one you'll see slip from Summer to Holiday [2022], and based on what we've heard, that would make a lot of sense."

Not much has been heard about Redfall since its initial announcement with a CGI trailer. During the pandemic many games have ended up getting delayed as the work from home has slowed down development on multiple titles.

