Deep Rock Galactic Top 10 Million Players, Gains 6 Million Following PS5 and PS4 Release - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Ghost Ship Games announced the cooperative FPS, Deep Rock Galactic, has surpassed 10 million players.

The game added more than six million players in a week following its release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as it is currently available on PlayStation Plus until February 1.

"The server list is absolutely packed with new players, and many players have been reaching out to us directly to tell us how much they love the game," said the CEO of Ghost Ship Games Soren Lundgaard. "We are receiving a lot of suggestions, feedback, and help tracking down bugs and issues.

"The way Deep Rock Galactic has always been developed is directly with the community. We are a small team, undertaking a huge console launch so it is amazing to have the community working with us every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show off what we are going to give back to them in Season 02 this Spring!"

Deep Rock Galactic is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It is also on Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles