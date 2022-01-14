Rumor: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Might be Delayed to First Half of 2023 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft and Nintendo ay E3 2021 announced Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch with a 2022 release window.

Nintendo leaker NateTheHate in a video posted to YouTube said he heard that developer Ubisoft Milan needs more time to polish the game to ensure it is the the best game it can be. The game could miss its 2022 release window and get delayed to the first half of 2023, claims the leaker.

2022 is looking like a strong year for the Nintendo Switch even without Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The other bigger releases for the Switch in 2022 include Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

