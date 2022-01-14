Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is 71.5 GB on PS5 - News

/ 273 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja's upcoming action RPG, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, will release in just over two months.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size have revealed Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin on the PlayStation 5 is 71.505 GB in size. This is before a day one patch.

The pre-load for the game will unlock on March 13, while the three day early access for those who pre-order the game will start on March 15.

🚨 STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (PS5)



▶️ Download Size : 71.505 GB (Without Day One Patch)



🟩 Pre-Load : March 13

🟫 Launch : March 15 (3 Day Early Access)



🟨 #PS5 #StrangerOfParadise

🟧 @fforigin pic.twitter.com/RP4Euhzk8d — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) January 13, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on March 18, 2022.

Digital pre-orders are now available for $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass, a digital art book, and a digital mini soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles