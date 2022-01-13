Microsoft Discontinued Xbox One Production at the End of 2020 - News

posted 17 minutes ago

Microsoft has stopped production on all Xbox One consoles. It first discontinued the Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital edition before the launch of the Xbox Series X|S and it stopped production of the Xbox one S at the end of 2020.

"To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," senior director of Xbox console product marketing Cindy Walker told The Verge.

This confirmation from Microsoft comes right after Sony revealed it plans to keep producing the PlayStation 4 through 2022 as the supply shortages have limited the stock of the PlayStation 5.

The strategy for Sony is to add produce around one million PS4 consoles this year to help offset the shortages that are hitting the PS5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

